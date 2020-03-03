SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Brother Shares a Heartfelt Message Missing His Beloved Sister
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.03 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ras Brother Shares a Heartfelt Message Missing His Beloved Sister
Singer/actress Koo Ha Ra's older brother shared how much he misses his sister.

On March 3, Koo Ha Ra's brother updated his Instagram with a message to Koo Ha Ra. 

Koo Ha Ra's brother wrote, "Ha Ra used to sing about wanting to see her nephew/niece soon. She said that she would do anything for him/her once the baby was born. She even said that she would pay for the baby's college tuition."Koo Ha RaKoo Ha Ra's brother continued, "When I was sending you off, I said to you, 'Please born as my daughter again. I will raise you with love that we had not received from our own mother.' That was my wish."

He went on, "Then a week later, I found out that I was having a daughter. My wish had come true. I named her 'Ha-rin', because you said it was a pretty name. Make sure to watch her grow from where you are."Koo Ha RaLastly, he said, "You know... I wonder if you would have made the same decision if you had found out the gender of our baby a week faster. I am deeply sorry for everything, Ha Ra. I miss you lots."

Previously in November, Koo Ha Ra was found dead by her housekeeper at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Following an investigation, police concluded that she took her own life.Koo Ha Ra(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
