SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Why It Was Great Working with Lee Sung Kyoung
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Why It Was Great Working with Lee Sung Kyoung

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.03 17:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Why It Was Great Working with Lee Sung Kyoung
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop revealed what it was like working with actress Lee Sung Kyoung.

On March 3, Ahn Hyo Seop sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop, where he talked about his recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung KyoungDuring the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop said, "Sung Kyoung and I were so awkward with each other that I worried quite a lot at first."

He continued, "But it turned out it wasn't anything to worry about, because the awkwardness actually was a good thing for our characters."

He went on, "I felt like it was the necessary element for our characters in the beginning of the drama. Don't get me wrong though. Sung Kyoung and I are really close now."Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung KyoungThen, Ahn Hyo Seop spoke about Lee Sung Kyoung's personality.

With a smile, Ahn Hyo Seop said, "Sung Kyoung has good energy. Whenever I was feeling tired, she would always come and give me energy."

He added, "She may not look it, but is a very caring person. I had fun filming with her."Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung KyoungSBS' Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung-led drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' ended with a high viewing rate of 27.1% on February 25.

(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙