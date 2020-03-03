[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Why It Was Great Working with Lee Sung Kyoung

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop revealed what it was like working with actress Lee Sung Kyoung.On March 3, Ahn Hyo Seop sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop, where he talked about his recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.During the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop said, "Sung Kyoung and I were so awkward with each other that I worried quite a lot at first."He continued, "But it turned out it wasn't anything to worry about, because the awkwardness actually was a good thing for our characters."He went on, "I felt like it was the necessary element for our characters in the beginning of the drama. Don't get me wrong though. Sung Kyoung and I are really close now."Then, Ahn Hyo Seop spoke about Lee Sung Kyoung's personality.With a smile, Ahn Hyo Seop said, "Sung Kyoung has good energy. Whenever I was feeling tired, she would always come and give me energy."He added, "She may not look it, but is a very caring person. I had fun filming with her."SBS' Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung-led drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' ended with a high viewing rate of 27.1% on February 25.(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2)(SBS Star)