[SBS Star] f(x) Luna Shares Why She Was Even Sadder Following Sulli's Sudden Passing
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.03 16:19
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Luna recently talked about her late former f(x) member Sulli.

During the recent recording for MBC's documentary 'Good People', Luna made an appearance.
LunaDuring the talk, Luna carefully opened up her feelings regarding Sulli's passing.

Luna said, "After she passed away, it was really tough for me to resume my life as it was. It honestly wasn't easy at all."

She continued, "But I had to try my hardest to pull myself through the difficulty, because that was the best I could do not only for myself, but also for her."LunaThen, Luna shared the last conversation she had with Sulli.

Luna said, "I got to know about Sulli's departure from f(x) through reports in the media. So, we had a misunderstanding at that time. Well, I guess it was more like, I had misunderstood her."

She continued, "Last year, I received a call from her; she had called me for the first time in four years. We were able to clear things up then. She told me that she missed me, and we were saying that she should get together soon."

After a long pause, Luna went on, "About three weeks later though, that happened. So, we could never meet up like we said."LunaSulli made debut as a member of f(x) in 2009, and left the group in 2015.

Last October, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Following a thorough investigation, police concluded that she took her own life.

(Credit= 'hermosavidaluna' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
