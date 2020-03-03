[SBS Star] Leaving YG Entertainment, Lee Hi Reportedly in Talks to Join Jay Park's AOMG

Singer Lee Hi has possibly found a new agency, two months after leaving her former agency YG Entertainment.On March 3, news outlet Newspim reported that Lee Hi has decided to join AOMG, a hip-hop label of Jay Park.The label currently houses big names of Korean hip-hop scene, including Gray, LOCO, Simon Dominic, and many more.In response to the report, a source from AOMG told media, "We have been in discussion with Lee Hi, but no decision has been made at the moment."Since Lee Hi is known for her soulful voice and her wide range of musical genres, the news raised anticipation towards how she will blend into AOMG's style of music.Meanwhile, Lee Hi was signed with YG Entertainment for seven years until her exclusive contract came to an end on December 31, 2019.(Credit= YG Entertainment, AOMG)(SBS Star)