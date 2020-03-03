[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Reportedly Plans to Make a Drama Comeback in 4 Years

Actress Jun Ji Hyun is in talks to make her small screen comeback in four years.On March 3, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Jun Ji Hyun will be leading a new drama titled, 'Jirisan'.Not a lot of information about 'Jirisan' has been revealed yet, but it is said to be written by writer Kim Eun-hee.Kim Eun-hee has written hit dramas, including 'Sign' (2011), 'Phantom' (2012), 'Signal' (2016), 'Kingdom' (2019) and more.Last year, Jun Ji Hyun met Kim Eun-hee for her cameo appearance in the last episode of 'Kingdom 2'.In response to this report, however, Jun Ji Hyun's management agency Culture Depot stated, "It is true that she was recently offered a leading role in 'Jirisan', but nothing has been decided yet."If Jun Ji-hyun accepts the offer, this will mark her first drama comeback in almost four years after her mega-hit drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea' in 2016.Following 'Legend of the Blue Sea', Jun Ji-hyun gave birth to her second child in January 2018.Since then, the actress was only seen in commercials and very few public events.Meanwhile, 'Jirisan' is scheduled to kick off shooting in the second half of the year.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)