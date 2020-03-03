[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Clarifies Her Manager Did Not Test Positive for COVID-19

Singer CHUNG HA clarified that her manager did not test positive for ongoing COVID-19, nor did CHUNG HA herself.On March 2, CHUNG HA sat down to hold a live broadcast to celebrate her 1000th day since debut with her fans.During the live broadcast, CHUNG HA clarified that her manager was not one of the two staff members who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.CHUNG HA said, "Wasn't there a report that said two of my agency staff members tested positive? That's not true. All three managers tested negative for the virus. They're all very healthy."She continued, "It's not an exaggeration to say we went into isolation as soon as we returned to Korea. Even I'm staying in my room all day. There's no need for you to worry about me. So everyone, please don't."Meanwhile, CHUNG HA has gone into self-isolation after two of staff members who accompanied her fashion week schedule tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival from Milan, Italy.(Credit= 'CHUNG HA' V LIVE, SBS funE)(SBS Star)