SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Clarifies Her Manager Did Not Test Positive for COVID-19
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Clarifies Her Manager Did Not Test Positive for COVID-19

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.03 13:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Clarifies Her Manager Did Not Test Positive for COVID-19
Singer CHUNG HA clarified that her manager did not test positive for ongoing COVID-19, nor did CHUNG HA herself.

On March 2, CHUNG HA sat down to hold a live broadcast to celebrate her 1000th day since debut with her fans.
CHUNG HADuring the live broadcast, CHUNG HA clarified that her manager was not one of the two staff members who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

CHUNG HA said, "Wasn't there a report that said two of my agency staff members tested positive? That's not true. All three managers tested negative for the virus. They're all very healthy."
CHUNG HAShe continued, "It's not an exaggeration to say we went into isolation as soon as we returned to Korea. Even I'm staying in my room all day. There's no need for you to worry about me. So everyone, please don't."
CHUNG HAMeanwhile, CHUNG HA has gone into self-isolation after two of staff members who accompanied her fashion week schedule tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival from Milan, Italy.

(Credit= 'CHUNG HA' V LIVE, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙