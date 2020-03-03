[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Tidying Up the Stage Before the Music Show Staff Did

뮤배ㅇ 끝나고 스텝들 치우는거 도와주러고 북 두개 들고 스텝들한테 갖다주고ㅠㅠㅠ 스틱도 챙겨서 갖다주고 트로피랑 꽃다발 챙겨서 인사 예뿌게 하고 가는거 봐ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

늘 스텝들 일 최대한 도와주려고 노력하지ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/XE0JWUfEdE — 꾹타민�� (@kooktamin_jk) March 2, 2020

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is under the limelight for his kind and thoughtful manners.On February 28, BTS performed on KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.After first place announcement, the winning group BTS showed a special performance using drums and drumsticks as an encore.Following the end of the performance, the members of BTS left the stage, and some members had taken the drums and drumsticks with them while others had not.As JUNGKOOK was leaving, he looked around and noticed that there were some drums and drumsticks left on the stage.JUNGKOOK first grabbed his own drum and drumsticks, then took another one with him.He carried them with him until one staff asked JUNGKOOK to pass them to him.After that, JUNGKOOK grabbed the trophy and flower bouquets from the stage.With the trophy and flower bouquets in his hands, he thanked the staff and politely said goodbye to them before he left.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)