[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Tidying Up the Stage Before the Music Show Staff Did
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Tidying Up the Stage Before the Music Show Staff Did

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.03 10:52 Updated 2020.03.03 10:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Tidying Up the Stage Before the Music Show Staff Did
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is under the limelight for his kind and thoughtful manners.

On February 28, BTS performed on KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.

After first place announcement, the winning group BTS showed a special performance using drums and drumsticks as an encore.JUNGKOOKFollowing the end of the performance, the members of BTS left the stage, and some members had taken the drums and drumsticks with them while others had not.

As JUNGKOOK was leaving, he looked around and noticed that there were some drums and drumsticks left on the stage.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK first grabbed his own drum and drumsticks, then took another one with him.

He carried them with him until one staff asked JUNGKOOK to pass them to him.

After that, JUNGKOOK grabbed the trophy and flower bouquets from the stage.

With the trophy and flower bouquets in his hands, he thanked the staff and politely said goodbye to them before he left.
 
(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
