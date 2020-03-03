SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Cutely Greets MONSTA X's Fans Thinking They Were ARMYs
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS mistook other group's fans for his fans, showing adorable "fan service" while he was leaving after a music show schedule.

On March 1, many K-pop artists including BTS joined SBS' weekly music show 'Inkigayo' shooting.

Although the music show was fully recorded without audience due to recent COVID-19 epidemic in the country, many fans gathered in front of the studio to say bye to their favorite stars.

On this day, one fan of K-pop boy group MONSTA X shared a video on her Twitter account with a caption that reads, "I saw BTS!"
JIMINAccording to the fan, JIMIN rolled down his window and sweetly waved goodbye to fans as he was leaving after the shooting.

In the video, JIMIN brightly smiles towards the camera, showing his caring, lovable personality to the fullest. 
JIMINAlthough the fan is a MONBEBE not an ARMY; it seems like JIMIN impressed not only his fans but the entire fans gathered at the site.

Fans commented, "This is just so cute.", "Thank you for sharing this video. I love MONSTA X too!", "Our baby mochi (JIMIN's nickname) being baby mochi again. So cute.", and more.
 
Meanwhile, BTS is busy promoting the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' with multiple music show appearances with 'ON' and 'Black Swan'.

(Credit= 'lovemhmuch' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
