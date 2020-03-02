SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Se-young Made Debut Because Her Mother Worried About Her Getting Kidnapped?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Se-young Made Debut Because Her Mother Worried About Her Getting Kidnapped?
An interesting story behind the debut of actress Lee Se-young is gaining everybody's attention.

Recently, Lee Se-young's past interview resurfaced online.

The interview was about her debut at a young age as a child actress.Lee Se-youngDuring the interview, Lee Se-young said, "I made debut in 1996 and am in my mid-late 20s already. It feels quite strange."

She continued, "I initially made acting debut because of my mom. There were lots of kidnapping cases when I was young that my mom thought it would be advantageous for my face to be known to the public―she thought it would be easier to find the kidnapper if I ever get kidnapped."

She went on, "My mom really used to get scared that I would get kidnapped. It was because I was born underweight, so I was quite weak as well. She used to train me to scream within a second after getting kidnapped."Lee Se-youngThen, Lee Se-young shared that despite having made debut because of her mother, she loves acting now.

Lee Se-young said, "I had no idea that I would still be acting. I actually enjoyed acting ever since the young age. I especially liked it when people around me praised my acting. I felt proud then."Lee Se-young(Credit= Online Community, 'seyoung_10' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
