[SBS Star] One Flight Attendant Praises EXO BAEKHYUN to the Skies

A sweet story about BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO was told by a flight attendant.Recently, one flight attendant shared a story about BAEKHYUN on her Instagram.The flight attendant wrote, "BAEKHYUN of EXO was on our flight today. Being a flight attendant for 10 years actually made me immune to seeing famous people, but I really wanted to get an autograph from BAEKHYUN since my husband is his fan."She continued, "My husband used to dance to 'Growl' in front of me as part of this talent show of his, and seeing BAEKHYUN reminded me of the time."She went on, "I initially only planned to get an autograph for my husband. But I ended up asking for one myself as well, because I was impressed by the respectful and kind manners that BAEKHYUN showed towards me and my fellow flight attendants."Lastly, she said, "BAEKHYUN was so polite and kind throughout the flight that I completely fell in love with him. I'll be his biggest fan girl from now on!"With the story, the flight attendant shared photos of BAEKHYUN's autographs.Under her husband's autograph, BAEKHYUN had written a message that said, "Thank you for listening to our songs. Make sure to keep yourself healthy at all times!"BAEKHYUN left a different message under the flight attendant's autograph and it said, "Be careful of coronavirus while flying around. Always be happy!"This heartwarming story of BAEKHYUN touched the hearts of all fans across the globe.(Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)