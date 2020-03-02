SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious Penthouse
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious Penthouse

Published 2020.03.02
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation showed off her luxurious penthouse with an ocean view on a variety show.

On March 1 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Yurang Market', the program's three hosts visited the episode's guest Hyoyeon's home located in Songdo-dong, Incheon.
Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious PenthouseDuring the episode, Hyoyeon gave a tour of her penthouse that overlooks a beautiful view of the ocean.

Her penthouse's luxurious interior and panoramic ocean view made the three hosts of the show gasp in shock.
Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious PenthouseOne of the hosts former basketball player/TV personality Seo Jang Hoon said, "I've never seen a house like this. The power of Girls' Generation is indeed something crazy!"
Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious PenthouseGirls' Generation Hyoyeon Reveals Her Luxurious PenthouseAs the show let the celebrity guests to sell their items, Hyoyeon showed some unique items that she wants to sell.

Upon watching Hyoyeon's episode, fans commented, "Young, rich, talented, and pretty!", "SNSD Forever!", "I'm so proud of you, unnie.", and more.

(Credit= JTBC Yurang Market, 'hyoyeon_x_x' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
