[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun's Fan-taken Photos from 10 Years Ago Are Under the Limelight

Actress Jun Ji-hyun's beauty and gorgeous body figure in her 20s are the talk of the town at the moment.Recently, some fan-taken photos Jun Ji Hyun from around 10 years ago started going around online.The photos showed Jun Ji Hyun confidently walking down the street with tight top, mini shorts, high heel sandals and clutch bag.In the photos, Jun Ji Hyun boasts her skinny but curvy body as well as long legs and arms.Despite not posing for this camera, she surprisingly managed to look flawless in every way.These photos were said to have been taken while Jun Ji Hyun was filming an outdoor commercial.Under these photos, a lot of people have left comments on how "legendary" these photos are.They wrote, "Wow, she was legendary back then! And she still is legendary!", "Nobody can win Jun Ji Hyun. She is just born to be a star!", "This is insane. How is it even possible to look this pretty and hot?!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)