SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun's Fan-taken Photos from 10 Years Ago Are Under the Limelight
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun's Fan-taken Photos from 10 Years Ago Are Under the Limelight

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.02 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyuns Fan-taken Photos from 10 Years Ago Are Under the Limelight
Actress Jun Ji-hyun's beauty and gorgeous body figure in her 20s are the talk of the town at the moment.

Recently, some fan-taken photos Jun Ji Hyun from around 10 years ago started going around online.Jun Ji HyunJun Ji HyunThe photos showed Jun Ji Hyun confidently walking down the street with tight top, mini shorts, high heel sandals and clutch bag.

In the photos, Jun Ji Hyun boasts her skinny but curvy body as well as long legs and arms.

Despite not posing for this camera, she surprisingly managed to look flawless in every way.

These photos were said to have been taken while Jun Ji Hyun was filming an outdoor commercial.Jun Ji HyunJun Ji HyunUnder these photos, a lot of people have left comments on how "legendary" these photos are.

They wrote, "Wow, she was legendary back then! And she still is legendary!", "Nobody can win Jun Ji Hyun. She is just born to be a star!", "This is insane. How is it even possible to look this pretty and hot?!" and so on.Jun Ji Hyun(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙