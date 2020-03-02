SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Talks About the Day When HAHA Announced Marriage Out of Nowhere

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.02 14:52 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Talks About the Day When HAHA Announced Marriage Out of Nowhere
Singer Kim Jong-kook told how betrayed he felt when singer HAHA announced his marriage with his wife singer Byul.

On March 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook shared a story that happened about eight years ago.Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook said, "One day, Kwang Soo, HAHA and I went to a water park together. There, we spoke about where we could find our other halves to marry as usual."

He continued, "At the end of our conversation, HAHA suddenly invited us to his dad's 70th birthday party that was taking place that night. So, we went to HAHA's dad's birthday party after returning to Seoul."

He went on, "When I got there, Byul was sitting next to HAHA instead of his dad. Oh, Jae Seok was there, too. Then, he was like, 'Guys, I'm getting married. I'm marrying Byul.' It didn't make sense to me at all, because HAHA and I shared our worries about not being able to find someone to marry just a few hours ago, you know."Kim Jong-kookThen, entertainer Yu Jae Seok commented, "Yeah, it was pretty much the same for me; I had no idea as well."

Kim Jong-kook said, "The whole situation was ridiculous. I didn't know how to take it. Mostly though, I felt super betrayed. I still feel betrayed even though it's been like eight years."

HAHA laughed and commented, "Jong-kook seriously would never stop going on about that. You know what he said to me afterwards? He was like, 'I'll never tell you about my marriage in advance. You'll find out about it through reports in the media.'"

To this, Kim Jong-kook responded, "I wasn't joking! You'll really find out about it through the media!"
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'quanhaha79' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
