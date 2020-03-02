[SBS Star] Fans Worry as BTS SUGA Spotted Having Trouble Lifting His Arm

Yoongi’s just using his once arm ‘cause his shoulder injury has been acting up again but you can see that he still give his best in performing �� Get well soon and have a rest babie meow! your health is more important! #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/bfo0aoyDS1 — DADDEH⁷ (@vminggukx) February 29, 2020

Fans are busy trending '#GetWellSoonYoongi' on social media after SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted having trouble lifting his left arm on stage.Last week, BTS made the group's much-anticipated comeback with a series of domestic music show appearances.While fans were beyond happy to see the group's brand-new stage, some fans noticed that there is something off in some of SUGA's dance moves during 'Black Swan' stage.As you can see in the video below, SUGA was seen not using his left arm for some dance moves that originally involve two.Fans began to suspect a shoulder injury, as SUGA once revealed that he was involved in a motorcycle accident before his debut and ended up injuring his left shoulder.Upon seeing the video, fans commented, "He needs some rest.", "Considering the jaw-dropping dance moves of 'Black Swan', I can tell...", "Get well soon, Yoongi (SUGA's real name). This breaks my heart.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS topped Billboard's Billboard 200 chart for the fourth straight time with the group's latest fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.(Credit= 'vminggukx' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)