[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V's Fan THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Gets Excited After He Sees V Saying Hi to Him
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.02 11:44 Updated 2020.03.02 11:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Vs Fan THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Gets Excited After He Sees V Saying Hi to Him
YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ was spotted getting super excited after he saw V of another boy group BTS saying hi back to him.

On February 28, both BTS and THE BOYZ performed on KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.

At the very end of the show, all K-pop stars who performed on this day gathered together on stage.Music BankAfter first place announcement, they all said goodbye to each other before getting off stage.

While doing so, YOUNGHOON slowly stepped towards V and bowed to him.

When V saw YOUNGHOON, he bowed back with a smile.V and YOUNGHOONYOUNGHOON then stared at him for ages as if he was in disbelief.

As V turned around, YOUNGHOON also turned around, and that was when he expressed his great excitement.

YOUNGHOON smiled ear to ear and excitedly mouthed, "Wow!" 

He jumped up and down next to his fellow members afterwards as well.
 

Previously, YOUNGHOON has revealed that he is a huge fan of V, and takes him as a role model.

YOUNGHOON once again proved that he is the biggest fan boy of V.

(Credit= KBS Music Bank)

(SBS Star)   
