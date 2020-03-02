SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun's Drama Confirms to Air in April
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun's Drama Confirms to Air in April

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.02 10:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-euns Drama Confirms to Air in April
Actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun's upcoming drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is to be unveiled in April.

On March 1, SBS shared that 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will go on air in April.

Along with the announcement, the very first teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' was revealed.

In this 30-second teaser, Lee Minho stands in the middle of the room and is seen from different angles.

Then, Lee Minho narrates, "I am the Emperor of the Korean Empire. I am Lee Gon."
 

Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun-led fantasy drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a drama that deals with the subject of an alternate reality.

In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.

All the while, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in the other world.

Kim Go-eun will play the double role as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun'The King: Eternal Monarch' is going to be directed by director Baik Sang-hoon, who directed the 2016 mega-hit drama 'The Descendants of the Sun'.

The drama is written by famous screenplay writer Kim Eun-sook; she is known for writing 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016) and many more.

It will be the second time for Lee Minho to be teaming up with Kim Eun-sook after 'The Heirs', and it goes the same for Kim Go-eun, since she previously worked with her for 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube, 'ggonekim' 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙