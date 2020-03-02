[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Kim Go-eun's Drama Confirms to Air in April

Actor Lee Minho and actress Kim Go-eun's upcoming drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is to be unveiled in April.On March 1, SBS shared that 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will go on air in April.Along with the announcement, the very first teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' was revealed.In this 30-second teaser, Lee Minho stands in the middle of the room and is seen from different angles.Then, Lee Minho narrates, "I am the Emperor of the Korean Empire. I am Lee Gon."Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun-led fantasy drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a drama that deals with the subject of an alternate reality.In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed.All the while, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in the other world.Kim Go-eun will play the double role as 'Jung Tae-eul' and 'Luna'―a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.'The King: Eternal Monarch' is going to be directed by director Baik Sang-hoon, who directed the 2016 mega-hit drama 'The Descendants of the Sun'.The drama is written by famous screenplay writer Kim Eun-sook; she is known for writing 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016) and many more.It will be the second time for Lee Minho to be teaming up with Kim Eun-sook after 'The Heirs', and it goes the same for Kim Go-eun, since she previously worked with her for 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube, 'ggonekim' 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)