[SBS Star] Everybody Agrees that Kim Woo Seok's ID Photos Are the Definition of "Perfect" Ones

Kim Woo Seok of disbanded K-pop boy group X1's "perfect" identification photos are currently the talk of the town.Recently, one Kim Woo Seok's fan shared photos of Kim Woo Seok's identification photos online.The photos showed Kim Woo Seok's identification photos when he was in middle school, high school, before making debut and after making debut.In all the photos, Kim Woo Seok boasted his unchanged cute appearance.Surprisingly, there was not even a single photo that Kim Woo Seok looked bad in.A lot of people do not like taking identification photos, because they never seem to turn out well.However, it seemed like this was not the case for Kim Woo Seok at all.After seeing these photos, many people left comments such as, "Can you please share your secret to looking good in ID photos, oppa?", "How does he seriously look good not in just one, but in all of them?", "Awww! Woo Seok has always looked cute, and will always look cute!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)