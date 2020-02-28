SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everybody Agrees that Kim Woo Seok's ID Photos Are the Definition of "Perfect" Ones
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Everybody Agrees that Kim Woo Seok's ID Photos Are the Definition of "Perfect" Ones

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.28 18:11 Updated 2020.02.28 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everybody Agrees that Kim Woo Seoks ID Photos Are the Definition of "Perfect" Ones
Kim Woo Seok of disbanded K-pop boy group X1's "perfect" identification photos are currently the talk of the town.

Recently, one Kim Woo Seok's fan shared photos of Kim Woo Seok's identification photos online.Kim Woo SeokThe photos showed Kim Woo Seok's identification photos when he was in middle school, high school, before making debut and after making debut.

In all the photos, Kim Woo Seok boasted his unchanged cute appearance.

Surprisingly, there was not even a single photo that Kim Woo Seok looked bad in.Kim Woo SeokA lot of people do not like taking identification photos, because they never seem to turn out well.

However, it seemed like this was not the case for Kim Woo Seok at all.Kim Woo SeokAfter seeing these photos, many people left comments such as, "Can you please share your secret to looking good in ID photos, oppa?", "How does he seriously look good not in just one, but in all of them?", "Awww! Woo Seok has always looked cute, and will always look cute!" and so on.Kim Woo Seok(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙