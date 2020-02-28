[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Shows Support for DARA's Theater Debut

Singer/actress DARA expressed her thanks to DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG for sending food to her musical practice.On February 27, DARA took her personal Instagram to share photos of herself.In the photos, DARA was seen posing in front of a pink banner with a small heart sign with her fingers.The banner reads, "Gyu hyung (actor Hur Gyu), DARA noona, and all the actors and staff members of 'Another Miss Oh'! Wish you a great success ("daesung" in Korean)! I'm rooting for you all."Along with the photos, DARA wrote in the caption, "DAESUNG sent me a gift of chicken soup as a surprise. I was so touched and happy! Thank you so much, and we will practice hard!"Meanwhile, DARA will be making debut as a theater actress through a musical 'Another Miss Oh', which is slated to be unveiled next month.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)