[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL YooA & CIX Bae Jin Young Surprise Everyone with Their Tiny Faces

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's member YooA and boy group CIX's member Bae Jin Young's tiny faces are making everyone surprised.As the number of COVID-19 patients rapidly increases in Korea, it has become a norm for all people to wear a mask when they are out in public.While fans were looking through photos of celebrities wearing a mask out of boredom, they noticed something about photos of YooA and Bae Jin Young wearing a mask.Instead of tightly covering their faces as they are supposed to, their masks did not seem to serve their purpose well―they were too loose for them around the edge.It turned out that even regular-sized masks designed for adults were too big for YooA and Bae Jin Young's faces, because they had super tiny faces.Some fans gathered photos that showed their photos with masks, and other fans were taken aback by how big the masks looked on their faces.After seeing these photos, they commented, "Wow, is that even possible?", "They need to buy masks for kids!", "Man, mine's too tight on me..." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'official.ohmygirl' 'CIXofficial' Facebook, 'OH MY GIRL' NAVER V LIVE, 'M2' YouTube)(SBS Star)