[SBS Star] Fans Are Not Happy With Big Hit Entertainment's Decision to Cancel BTS' Seoul Concerts

K-pop boy group BTS' agency has decided to cancel the group's upcoming concerts in Seoul, and some fans are not happy about it.On February 28, Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement regarding BTS' upcoming 4-day concert in Seoul.The concerts, the grand-opening of BTS' new world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR', were originally scheduled to take place on April 11, 12, 18, and 19 at Olympic Stadium, Seoul.However, Big Hit Entertainment ultimately decided to cancel all Seoul concerts due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.The agency explained that as more than 200,000 concertgoers and hundreds of staff members will be in attendance, the large involvement would put everyone's safety and health at risk due to the highly contagious nature of the virus.They also apologized to fans who were highly anticipating the upcoming concerts, and explained that all tickets will be fully refunded.Of course, not only some Korean ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) but also international ARMYs expressed disappointment towards such decision.Some comments from the fans include:"K-ARMYs do know how bad the current situation is. We just want them to postpone the concerts, but the entire cancellation?""Why didn't Big Hit Entertainment made decision before the ticketing process opens? Less hassle for everyone.""At this point I can only think that Big Hit was probably gambling with the outbreak situation.""I wasted almost two days just to get a single ticket for the concert. I'm simply devastated.""They should've postponed the ticketing process from the very beginning. The outbreak was already bad when the tickets were opened."Meanwhile, although the Seoul concerts are cancelled, the remaining dates of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' still remains as scheduled.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)