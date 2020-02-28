[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae & Ahn Hyo Seop: from K-pop Trainees to Successful Actors

Actor Kim Min Jae talked about his years-long friendship with another actor Ahn Hyo Seop.Following the success of SBS' recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', the cast of the drama sat down for a press interview on February 26.During the press interview, Kim Min Jae said, "When I first found out that I would be in the same drama with Hyo Seop, I laughed really hard."The actor explained, "It just never occurred to me that I would ever work with Hyo Seop. I've known him since when I was 18. We were both training to become K-pop stars at that time."He continued, "So, it felt strange and awkward at first. It was really exciting at the same time. Everything started to feel natural after a while though."He added, "Later when we got used to it, we shared lots of things about acting, and I enjoyed every moment of our shooting together."Kim Min Jae previously stated that he trained to become a K-pop star for about four years.Ahn Hyo Seop also said to have spent three years training at JYP Entertainment, where it is home to renowned K-pop groups such as 2PM, GOT7, TWICE, ITZY and more.(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2, 'imhyoseop' 'heybiblee' Instagram)(SBS Star)