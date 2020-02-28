SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae & Ahn Hyo Seop: from K-pop Trainees to Successful Actors
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.28
Actor Kim Min Jae talked about his years-long friendship with another actor Ahn Hyo Seop.

Following the success of SBS' recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', the cast of the drama sat down for a press interview on February 26.Kim Min Jae and Ahn Hyo SeopDuring the press interview, Kim Min Jae said, "When I first found out that I would be in the same drama with Hyo Seop, I laughed really hard."

The actor explained, "It just never occurred to me that I would ever work with Hyo Seop. I've known him since when I was 18. We were both training to become K-pop stars at that time."

He continued, "So, it felt strange and awkward at first. It was really exciting at the same time. Everything started to feel natural after a while though."

He added, "Later when we got used to it, we shared lots of things about acting, and I enjoyed every moment of our shooting together."Kim Min Jae and Ahn Hyo SeopKim Min Jae and Ahn Hyo SeopKim Min Jae previously stated that he trained to become a K-pop star for about four years.

Ahn Hyo Seop also said to have spent three years training at JYP Entertainment, where it is home to renowned K-pop groups such as 2PM, GOT7, TWICE, ITZY and more.

(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2, 'imhyoseop' 'heybiblee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
