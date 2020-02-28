[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Sweetly Responds to a Male Fan Who Wants to Become a K-pop Star

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) left the sweetest response to a male fan's post who aspires to become a K-pop star just like him.On February 27, one male MOA (TXT's official fan club) took TXT's Weverse to leave a message to YEONJUN.The fan wrote, "YEONJUN hyung! My dream is also to become an idol singer. YEONJUN hyung and the other TXT hyungs are my role models."He continued, "I will also become a talented singer one day! I hope we can meet one day at a music show. Please continue to share good music with us!"After reading the fan's post saying that he has become a role model to those who wants to become a singer, YEONJUN left a sweet comment.He wrote, "OMG, I can't believe I'm a role model to someone. Thank you. Let's meet on stage for sure! Please come say hi to me when that day comes."Of course, fans loved this cute interaction between the fan and YEONJUN.They commented, "Awww, that's so sweet of you.", "It's only been a year since his debut, but he's already become someone's role model!", "I'm so happy for this.", and more.(Credit= TXT Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)