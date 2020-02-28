[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Reveals a Surprising Reason Why He Never Sets Goals in Life

Actor Yang Se Jong shared why he does not make plans or set goals.During one past interview with news outlet Biz Enter, Yang Se Jong talked about life.Yang Se Jong said, "When I was in middle school, I worked part-time in a library for about two years. I got to read a lot of books then."Then, Yang Se Jong said that at one point, he had realized something from reading so many books.The actor said, "I suddenly realized that I don't know when I was going to die. In fact, nobody knows."He continued, "So, I started thinking that it was more important for me to focus on whatever the things that I have now and do those things well than make plans or set goals."He added, "Seriously, I don't know when exactly I'm going to die, you know. That's why I don't ever make plans nor set goals in life."Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong recently made a cameo appearance in SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', which reportedly was his last project before his national mandatory military enlistment in a couple of months.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)