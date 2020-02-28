SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Describes His Ideal Girlfriend
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.28 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Describes His Ideal Girlfriend
Actor Lee Dong Wook revealed the type of women he would like to date.

On February 26 episode of SBS' talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', Lee Dong Wook was seen talking to comedienne Jang Do-yeon.Lee Dong WookDuring the talk, Jang Do-yeon revealed the kind of men she is attracted to.

Jang Do-yeon said, "I like men who value me. I also would like to be able to connect with him well when we talk."Jang Do-yeonAfter hearing this, Lee Dong Wook nodded and commented, "It's actually the same for me."

Lee Dong Wook explained, "It's important for me to connect with her. I need to be able to have good conversations with her."

The actor continued, "In addition to that, we should share the same humor; I want to laugh about the same things."Lee Dong WookIn the previous episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', Lee Dong Wook said similar things about his ideal type.

At that time, he said, "I like someone who I can rely on. "I want to talk about my hardships with her when I'm going through a tough time."

(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk)

(SBS Star) 
