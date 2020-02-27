[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Sweetly Responds to a Child Who Has No Idea Who He Is

One child had no idea who actor Hyun Bin was, and he gave the sweetest response to the child.Recently, one past video of Hyun Bin resurfaced online in light of the success of his latest drama 'Crash Landing on You'.The video showed Hyun Bin and a reporter for a television show on the street, surrounded by hundreds of fans.The fans were screaming and jumping up and down in excitement as Hyun Bin walked closer to them.Among the large crowd, there was one young child who had come along to see Hyun Bin with his/her family.It seemed like the child was staring at Hyun Bin for ages, because at one point, Hyun Bin turned around and made eye contact with the child.Then, Hyun Bin gently said to the child, "You don't know who I am, do you?"Following that, he sweetly smiled at the child and turned back to greet his fans around.After watching this video, fans left comments such as, "How is it possible that everything about him is sweet?", "I honestly don't think I'll be able to live without you.", "Please stop attacking my heart like this, oppa!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'bin_82925' Twitter)(SBS Star)