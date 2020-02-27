SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Sung Kyoung Playfully Sings During a Break from Shooting & It Sounds Beautiful
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.27
Actress Lee Sung Kyoung's playfulness and her beautiful singing voice made everyone smile ear to ear.

On February 26, Lee Sung Kyoung updated her Instagram with a new video.

In the caption, Lee Sung Kyoung wrote, "I believe this was when I was on an evening break from shooting 'Dr. Romantic 2'. Thank you for letting me play with the boom microphone."

She continued, "Please pretend like you didn't hear the growling sound from my stomach. This was filmed by my make-up artist Ji-yoo."Lee Sung KyoungThe video was of Lee Sung Kyoung quietly singing a ballad song with a boom microphone in the parking lot like she is performing at a concert.

Her make-up artist spots Lee Sung Kyoung having a parking lot performance, and films her in the camerawork that was often used in '90s music videos.

Even though Lee Sung Kyoung was not properly singing then, she surprisingly sounded beautiful.Lee Sung KyoungUnder this video, Lee Sung Kyoung's make-up artist left a hilarious comment as well.

She wrote, "After singing like that, she finished a whole fried chicken by herself."

To this, Lee Sung Kyoung replied, "What are you talking about? I didn't eat the whole thing all alone!"
 

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyoung and actor Ahn Hyo Seop-led drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' ended with a high viewing rating of 27.1% this Tuesday.

(Credit= 'heybiblee' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
