[SBS Star] BTS RM Reveals That He Was Half-naked When He First Met JUNGKOOK

RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed an interesting story about the time when he met his fellow member JUNGKOOK for the very first time.On February 24 (local time), the seven members of BTS guested on American late-night television show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.When the show's host Jimmy Fallon asked, "First impressions. What did you think of each other when you first got together?"JUNGKOOK answered in English, saying, "I saw RM, and I thought he was amazing."To this, RM said, "Thank you, but JUNGKOOK, when I first saw him, I was only wearing underwear."Blown away by this unexpected answer, Jimmy Fallon chimed in and said, "What? You were only wearing underwear?"RM explained, "I was wearing it in the house, in my home. And he came, like, 'Hi, I'm the new member'. I was only wearing panties. So yeah, that was the first impression."You can watch the interview segment in the video below:(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)