[SBS Star] DARA Bursts Into Tears While Talking About 2NE1

K-pop artist DARA cried while reminiscing the past as a member of disbanded girl group 2NE1.During the recent recording for SBS MTV's television show 'My Music Teacher, Mingalabar', the cast including DARA held a special performance at one shopping mall in Yangon, Myanmar.On this day, DARA performed 2NE1's hit songs by herself, and hundreds of K-pop fans went wild for her.Following the performance, DARA sat down for an interview to share her feelings about performing alone for 2NE1 songs.DARA said, "I remember when I came to Myanmar to perform with my fellow 2NE1 members. I can't stop thinking about it."Then, DARA suddenly teared up and commented, "I don't know why, but thinking about 2NE1 always makes me tear up. I haven't even cried when we won first place, you know. I guess 2NE1 is my weakness."The K-pop star continued, "I actually met up with Park Bom on the day before I left for Myanmar. We looked back on the memories in Myanmar from five years ago together, and it was so touching."She went on, "I have lots of great memories with 2NE1 members in Myanmar. I would love to come back to Myanmar with them in the near future."(Credit= SBS MTV My Music Teacher, Mingalabar, '2NE1' Facebook)(SBS Star)