[SBS Star] Former iKON Member B.I Tests Negative for Drugs

K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I reportedly tested negative in a drug test.On February 27, Sports World reported that B.I was recently investigated by Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and was given a drug test.The news outlet revealed that B.I was tested negative for any drugs, after submitting his hair samples and sent them to the National Forensic Service for examination.A source from the police confirmed, "It is true that B.I tested negative in the drug test," informing that no traces of drugs were detected.Last year, B.I was questioned by police regarding allegations over purchasing illicit drugs from his acquaintance in 2016 and used it.Shortly after the news, B.I partially admitted to the alleged suspicions, and announced his departure from iKON on June 12, 2019.(Credit= YG Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)