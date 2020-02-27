SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former iKON Member B.I Tests Negative for Drugs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former iKON Member B.I Tests Negative for Drugs

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.27 15:10 Updated 2020.02.27 15:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former iKON Member B.I Tests Negative for Drugs
K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I reportedly tested negative in a drug test.

On February 27, Sports World reported that B.I was recently investigated by Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and was given a drug test.
B.IThe news outlet revealed that B.I was tested negative for any drugs, after submitting his hair samples and sent them to the National Forensic Service for examination.

A source from the police confirmed, "It is true that B.I tested negative in the drug test," informing that no traces of drugs were detected.
B.ILast year, B.I was questioned by police regarding allegations over purchasing illicit drugs from his acquaintance in 2016 and used it.

Shortly after the news, B.I partially admitted to the alleged suspicions, and announced his departure from iKON on June 12, 2019.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙