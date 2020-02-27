SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows Affection for TXT at the Least Expected Occasion Ever
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows Affection for TXT at the Least Expected Occasion Ever

Published 2020.02.27 14:38
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS showed affection towards the group's junior TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) during a recent interview.

BTS members recently sat down for a quick interview with Entertainment Weekly for their 'A to Z' video series and gave their own version of what each English alphabet stands for.
BTSThe seven members of BTS started the game with the obvious answers―letter A stands for 'ARMY' and B stands for 'BTS'.
BTSAs the game goes on, the members also had unexpected answers; and JUNGKOOK shouted, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER!" when asked what T stands for.

Fans loved his quick and yet thoughtful response, "He is giving a shout out to his junior group! Awww.", "And the other members' reactions are priceless. I love them all!", and more.
BTSLet's take a look at BTS' choices for each alphabet letters below.

A: ARMY
B: BTS
C: Crazy
D: DNA
E: Ego ('Outro : Ego')
F: Fallon (Jimmy Fallon)
G: GRAMMYs (The GRAMMY Awards)
H: 'HOME'
I: 'Interlude : Shadow', 'Intro : Persona'
J: J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, JIMIN
K: Korea, Kookie
L: Love
M: 'Moon', Min Yoongi (SUGA's real name)
N: Na Na Na (from 'ON')
O: 'ON'
P: Passion
Q: Quality
R: RM
S: Success
T: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
U: Us
V: V
W: Worldwide Handsome (JIN's nickname)
X: X-Ray, X-Box, X-Men
Y: Young Forever ('EPILOGUE : Young Forever')
Z: Zero O'Clock ('00:00')
 

(Credit= 'Entertainment Weekly' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
