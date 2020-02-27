[SBS Star] Fans Wow at the Similarities Between BLACKPINK JISOO & BTS JIN

Fans are wondering whether K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO and boy group BTS' member JIN are female and male version of doppelgängers.For some time since BLACKPINK and BTS have been around in the K-pop world, a lot of K-pop fans commented on how similar JISOO and JIN looked.They looked so much alike that fans always had said that they could pass as twins.They not only almost looked identical now, but they also looked so similar in their past photos.Then recently, this topic gained attention again as one fan shared a post on a popular online community.In the post, the fan wrote, "I thought this was JIN with long hair for a second. Didn't you?"The fan was referring to this photo of JISOO standing in line at the airport.When this photo was put next to a photo of JIN, they indeed saw their interestingly-similar facial features.(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)