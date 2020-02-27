SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Share Photos of Their Adorable Twin Girls
[SBS Star] Yulhee ♥ Minhwan Share Photos of Their Adorable Twin Girls

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.27 10:43 View Count
Photos of Yulhee of former girl group LABOUM and her husband Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND's twin girls―Ah-rin and Ah-yoon were unveiled.

On February 26, Yulhee updated her Instagram with new photos and message.YulheeIn the first photo, Yulhee admires her newborn twins through the glass window at a hospital.

The next photo was of a close-up photo of Ah-rin and Ah-yoon, both wrapped in warm hospital blankets.

Their almost identical big round eyes and cute little nose instantly caught the eye of everyone.Yulhee and Minhwan's twinsAlong with these photos, Yulhee wrote, "Sorry, it's taken me a while to write to you. A lot of you have sent me warm congratulations on the birth of our twin girls."

She continued, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you. I'm recovering well at the moment, all thanks to you. Thank you so much!"Yulhee and MinhwanMinhwanYulheeBack on February 11, Yulhee gave birth to Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.

Yulhee and Minhwan now has three children, including their son Jae-yul who was born in June 2018.

(Credit= 'yul._.hee' 'ftgtjhc' Instagram, KBS Home Nam 2, )

(SBS Star) 
