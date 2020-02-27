[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Reportedly Plans to Launch New Girl Group This Year

YG Entertainment is reportedly preparing a new girl group to debut within this year.On February 27, SPOTV News reported that a new girl group under YG Entertainment is slated to debut in the second half of 2020.The report also informed that the group's debut project is being prepared at the same time with BLACKPINK's comeback preparation.Rumors have been spreading throughout the K-pop industry that YG Entertainment is planning to debut a new girl group this year, and it seems like the agency has finalized decision and signed a formal contract with the members.It is also the first time for the agency to debut two groups in a year; with a soon-to-debut boy group TREASURE.In response to the report, YG Entertainment stated, "It is true that we are planning to debut a new girl group soon. We will provide more details later with our official statement."The agency added, "At the moment, we are focusing on preparing BLACKPINK and WINNER's new albums."(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)