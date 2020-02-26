[SBS Star] Fans Are Finding TXT BEOMGYU's Past Memo from When He Had Swine Flu Cute

Fans are in love with BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s adorable past memo from the time when he had swine flu.On February 25, BEOMGYU uploaded a post on the group's Twitter in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea.BEOMGYU wrote, "Apparently, I had put this up on the door to my room when I had swine flu in the past."He continued, "MOA (the name of TXT's fandom), you must wear a mask at all times, and wash your hands often. Stay healthy! Love you!"Along with this, BEOMGYU shared a photo of the memo that he was referring to in the text.Here is the full translation of the memo:* WARNING *1. Come in with clean hands.2. There is a chance that you might get infected.3. Hyung, you cannot sleep in this room.4. Do not lie on the bed in this room.5. Do not share toothbrush, towels, toothpaste with me.6. It might make you feel lonely, but we must eat separately until I recover.Name: Choi Beom-gyuAge: 14Type of illness: swine fluCurrent state: nausea, headache, loss of appetiteWish: God, please make me feel better soon. I feel sick.Dear members of my family, please knock before coming into this room.Do not make loud noises.I am not wearing a mask in this room.Mom, please bring me lots of glasses of warm water.From Beom-gyu.(Credit= 'TXT_members' Twitter)(SBS Star)