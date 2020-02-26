SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Finding TXT BEOMGYU's Past Memo from When He Had Swine Flu Cute
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are Finding TXT BEOMGYU's Past Memo from When He Had Swine Flu Cute

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.26 18:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Finding TXT BEOMGYUs Past Memo from When He Had Swine Flu Cute
Fans are in love with BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s adorable past memo from the time when he had swine flu.

On February 25, BEOMGYU uploaded a post on the group's Twitter in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea.BEOMGYUBEOMGYU wrote, "Apparently, I had put this up on the door to my room when I had swine flu in the past."

He continued, "MOA (the name of TXT's fandom), you must wear a mask at all times, and wash your hands often. Stay healthy! Love you!"

Along with this, BEOMGYU shared a photo of the memo that he was referring to in the text. BEOMGYUHere is the full translation of the memo:

* WARNING *

1. Come in with clean hands.

2. There is a chance that you might get infected.

3. Hyung, you cannot sleep in this room.

4. Do not lie on the bed in this room.

5. Do not share toothbrush, towels, toothpaste with me.

6. It might make you feel lonely, but we must eat separately until I recover.

Name: Choi Beom-gyu

Age: 14

Type of illness: swine flu

Current state: nausea, headache, loss of appetite

Wish: God, please make me feel better soon. I feel sick.

Dear members of my family, please knock before coming into this room.

Do not make loud noises.

I am not wearing a mask in this room.

Mom, please bring me lots of glasses of warm water.

From Beom-gyu.

(Credit= 'TXT_members' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙