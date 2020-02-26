SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Dances So Hard in the New Performance Video that He Rips His Pants
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Dances So Hard in the New Performance Video that He Rips His Pants

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.26 16:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Dances So Hard in the New Performance Video that He Rips His Pants
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's pants were seen ripped in the group's latest performance video.

On February 21, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a special film 'Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima' for BTS' new song 'ON'.
 

While watching this video, fans noticed something about JIMIN's pants.

It was that they spotted JIMIN's ripped pants in parts of the video.

As the choreography for 'ON' is so powerful, it seemed like JIMIN's super powerful and passionate moves made those pants ripped.JIMINWith this, JIMIN managed to prove how much effort he had put into creating a high quality and flawless performance for his fans though.

Fans are laughing about his ripped pants, but they are all also touched by his hard work at the same time.

(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙