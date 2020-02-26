[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Dances So Hard in the New Performance Video that He Rips His Pants

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's pants were seen ripped in the group's latest performance video.On February 21, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a special film 'Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima' for BTS' new song 'ON'.While watching this video, fans noticed something about JIMIN's pants.It was that they spotted JIMIN's ripped pants in parts of the video.As the choreography for 'ON' is so powerful, it seemed like JIMIN's super powerful and passionate moves made those pants ripped.With this, JIMIN managed to prove how much effort he had put into creating a high quality and flawless performance for his fans though.Fans are laughing about his ripped pants, but they are all also touched by his hard work at the same time.(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)(SBS Star)