SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release '2020 Welcoming Collection' Next Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release '2020 Welcoming Collection' Next Month

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.26 16:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release 2020 Welcoming Collection Next Month
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to release a special photo book for its fans. 

On February 26, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced that the pre-order for BLACKPINK's new photo book '2020 Welcoming Collection' is now available.
BLACKPINKAccording to the agency, the new photo book captures the four members of BLACKPINK in four different seasons of a year―spring, summer, fall, and winter.

The '2020 Welcoming Collection' also comes with a diary, DVD, photo card, poster, postcard, sticker set, and more.
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK wrapped up the group's world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' with the group's last concerts in Japan this month.
 

Check out more photos from '2020 Welcoming Collection' below:
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKBLACKPINKBLACKPINKBLACKPINK(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙