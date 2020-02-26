[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release '2020 Welcoming Collection' Next Month

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to release a special photo book for its fans.On February 26, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced that the pre-order for BLACKPINK's new photo book '2020 Welcoming Collection' is now available.According to the agency, the new photo book captures the four members of BLACKPINK in four different seasons of a year―spring, summer, fall, and winter.The '2020 Welcoming Collection' also comes with a diary, DVD, photo card, poster, postcard, sticker set, and more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK wrapped up the group's world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' with the group's last concerts in Japan this month.Check out more photos from '2020 Welcoming Collection' below:(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)