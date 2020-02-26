[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Express Thanks to His 'Parasite' Sister Park So Dam for Sending Support

Actor Choi Woo Shik expressed thanks to his former 'Parasite' co-star actress Park So Dam for sending a snack truck to show her support for his new film.On February 26, Choi Woo Shik took his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself posing next to a snack truck sent from Park So Dam.Along with the photo, Choi Woo Shik wrote, "So Dam, I'm so touched. Your thoughtful kindness is so perfect for the occasion. Thank you."To this, Park So Dam commented, "Do your best, older brother," using a formal term for older brother to refer to their roles as siblings in the film 'Parasite'.It seems like Park So Dam sent over a snack truck for the cast and staff members at the filming site of Choi Woo Shik's upcoming film, 'The Policeman's Lineage', to show her full support for her former co-star.(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)