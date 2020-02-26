SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Everybody Is Wondering Which Member of WINNER This Shirt Belongs to
[SBS Star] Everybody Is Wondering Which Member of WINNER This Shirt Belongs to

A lot of people are asking who this shirt worn by the members of K-pop boy group WINNER belongs to.

Recently, one K-pop fan uploaded a post on an popular online community.

In the post, the fan laughingly wrote, "Do you think you can guess whose shirt this is? You know what? We, INNERCIRCLE (the name of WINNER's fandom), don't know it either!"WINNERAlong with this comment, the fan shared four photos of the members of WINNER―YOON, HOONY, JINU and MINO wearing exactly the same shirt.

The shirt was a simple-looking oversize checked blue shirt that could easily be matched with any sort of casual outfit.

In fact, the photos indeed showed WINNER members wearing the shirt over different under-shirt on various occasions.WINNERAfter seeing these photos, many also wondered whose shirt they were wearing.

They left comments such as, "Okay, can anyone please ask the guys whose it is? I'm so curious!", "The fact is though, it goes with all of them so well!", "Yep, definitely WINNER's favorite shirt. I kind of want one myself now." and so on.WINNERWINNERMeanwhile, WINNER is gearing up for the group's comeback next month.

(Credit= Online Community, 'hoonflower' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
