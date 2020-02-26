[SBS Star] DARA Shares How She Keeps Herself So Thin

K-pop artist DARA revealed how it is possible to keep herself so thin.On February 24 episode of MBC's talk show 'Sister's Salon', DARA made a guest appearance.While having a conversation with DARA, the host Lee So Ra commented on DARA's ever-so slim figure.Lee So Ra said, "You are too thin, DARA! How much do you weigh at the moment?"DARA laughed and answered, "I weigh 40kg (88lbs) now. I actually used to weigh around 38kg (84lbs)."Then, DARA was asked whether she was one of those lucky people who just does not gain weight that easily.DARA responded, "Yeah, I think so. But it's also because I don't eat when I'm not hungry. I could even go on for 12 hours without eating anything."She continued, "I found out that I was unintentionally doing intermittent fasting. I had no idea that I was doing that."(Credit= MBC Sister's Salon, 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)