SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Shares How She Keeps Herself So Thin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] DARA Shares How She Keeps Herself So Thin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.26 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Shares How She Keeps Herself So Thin
K-pop artist DARA revealed how it is possible to keep herself so thin.

On February 24 episode of MBC's talk show 'Sister's Salon', DARA made a guest appearance.DARAWhile having a conversation with DARA, the host Lee So Ra commented on DARA's ever-so slim figure.

Lee So Ra said, "You are too thin, DARA! How much do you weigh at the moment?"

DARA laughed and answered, "I weigh 40kg (88lbs) now. I actually used to weigh around 38kg (84lbs)."DARAThen, DARA was asked whether she was one of those lucky people who just does not gain weight that easily.

DARA responded, "Yeah, I think so. But it's also because I don't eat when I'm not hungry. I could even go on for 12 hours without eating anything."

She continued, "I found out that I was unintentionally doing intermittent fasting. I had no idea that I was doing that."DARA(Credit= MBC Sister's Salon, 'daraxxi' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙