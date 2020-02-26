SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Roy Kim Personally Pens a Letter Explaining His Case Over Sharing Pornographic Material
Published 2020.02.26
Singer Roy Kim wrote a letter to fans after receiving a suspension of indictment in his case over the spreading of pornographic material online.

On February 25, Roy Kim took his official fan community to share a letter of apology to his fans.
Roy KimHe was formerly investigated on suspicions of spreading illegally taken pornographic material in a group chatroom, as part of the scandal that surrounded a group of celebrities discussed and committed illegal acts.

After his long hiatus following the scandal, his agency, Stone Music Entertainment, issued a statement announcing that a final decision of a suspension of indictment was made on Roy Kim case; meaning he was cleared of all charges.
Roy KimIn his letter, Roy Kim wrote, "In 2016, I found a blog post explaining that the photo addressed in the rumor was an edited photo. I took a screenshot and sent it along with a text saying that the rumor wasn't true, in a group chatroom that I was in with my friends who I shared a hobby with."

He continued, "I realized that regardless of my intention, it is wrong to share such photos, and I am deeply reflecting. I am sincerely sorry for causing hurt to people who loved me with my reckless actions."

Roy Kim added that he will walk each step with responsibility and a cautious mindset in order to not disappointing the people who supported, loved, and watched over him.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
