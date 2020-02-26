SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Makes Large Donation for COVID-19 Prevention
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Makes Large Donation for COVID-19 Prevention

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.26 10:49 View Count
In the middle of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in South Korea, actor Kim Woo Bin kindly reached out to help those needed.

On February 26, non-profit welfare organization Community Chest of Korea delivered heartwarming news.
Kim Woo BinCommunity Chest of Korea revealed that Kim Woo Bin donated 100 million won (approximately 83,000 dollars) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The organization said, "The money will be used to purchase medical masks and hand sanitizers, which will be handed out to social welfare facilities around the country."Kim Woo BinWhen making donation, Kim Woo Bin said to have stated, "I found out that social welfare facility users were getting infected with COVID-19 through reports in the media. It really broke my heart."

He continued, "I would like this money to be used to help as many of those financially-struggling social welfare facility users to prevent themselves from coronavirus."Kim Woo BinCurrently, there are 1,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
