[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Off Her Beauty at a Fashion Event in Italy
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Off Her Beauty at a Fashion Event in Italy

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.25 18:11 View Count
Actress Song Hye Kyo once again captivated everyone with her beauty.

On February 24, Song Hye Kyo, her stylists and make-up artists updated their Instagram with photos of the actress.

There were photos of Song Hye Kyo in Milan, Italy on the day of when she attended a fashion event for one luxury brand.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoSong Hye Kyo had dressed herself in a chic brown dress, and spiced up the dress with a stylish golden chain bag.

She had applied a dusty red lipstick that went well with her natural skin and eye make-up as well.

She was so gorgeous in every way that her beauty even stood out at the event.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoMeanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is considering her offer to lead a new movie titled, 'Anna'.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' 'sangsanghun' 'halolee7' 'ansunghee7' Instagram, Bottega Veneta)

(SBS Star)  
