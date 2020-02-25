[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Off Her Beauty at a Fashion Event in Italy

Actress Song Hye Kyo once again captivated everyone with her beauty.On February 24, Song Hye Kyo, her stylists and make-up artists updated their Instagram with photos of the actress.There were photos of Song Hye Kyo in Milan, Italy on the day of when she attended a fashion event for one luxury brand.Song Hye Kyo had dressed herself in a chic brown dress, and spiced up the dress with a stylish golden chain bag.She had applied a dusty red lipstick that went well with her natural skin and eye make-up as well.She was so gorgeous in every way that her beauty even stood out at the event.Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is considering her offer to lead a new movie titled, 'Anna'.(Credit= 'kyo1122' 'sangsanghun' 'halolee7' 'ansunghee7' Instagram, Bottega Veneta)(SBS Star)