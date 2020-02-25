SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Donates Multi-million Won to Help COVID-19 Patients
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.25 17:22 View Count
Actress Shin Mina donated a large sum of money to help COVID-19 patients.

On February 25, news outlet OSEN reported that Shin Mina donated 100 million won (approximately 83,000 dollars) to Community Chest of Korea.

Community Chest of Korea is one of the largest non-profit welfare organizations in the country.Shin MinaIn response to this report, Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment stated, "Yes, it is true that Shin Mina recently donated 100 million won to Community Chest of Korea."

The agency went on, "The donation was made in order to help COVID-19 patients. As far as we are aware, the money will go to medical centers around Korea that are treating COVID-19 patients and any COVID-19 patients needing financial assistance."

Shin Mina's kind and generous donation is melting the hearts of all Korean citizens at the moment.

Currently, there are 977 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea.
Shin Mina(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
