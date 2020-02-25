[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Donates to Help Hearing-impaired Children

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG donated the money he made from his charity flea market to help children with hearing impairments.Previously on January 18, TAEYANG held a flea market/auction event at one studio in Seoul, in hopes to help hearing-impaired children.Items donated by TAEYANG and his fellow YG Entertainment artists including DARA, AKMU, WINNER, iKON, and more were sold on this day.TAEYANG raised 60 million won (approximately 49,500 dollars) and delivered the money to a social welfare organization called Snails of Love.The donation will be used for artificial cochlear surgery and language rehabilitation for children and youths with hearing impairments.TAEYANG said, "I am beyond happy to be able to do something good with my fans. I hope it will help children and teenagers who suffer from hearing loss."A representative of Snails of Love stated, "More than 90 percent of children who get artificial cochlear implants before the age of 3 are able to attend regular schools. Thanks to this donation, we will be able to gift hearing to more children."(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)