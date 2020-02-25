SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Takes 'Boyfriend' Photos with His Drama Staff
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Takes 'Boyfriend' Photos with His Drama Staff

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.25
Everyone is envying all staff members who worked with actor Ahn Hyo Seop after seeing photos they took with him.

On February 24, a wrap party for SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' took place at one restaurant.

At the party, the whole 'Dr. Romantic 2' team had some Korean barbecue together with drinks, and took time to thank each other for working hard.Ahn Hyo SeopAhn Hyo SeopFollowing the party, some staff shared photos they took with Ahn Hyo Seop online.

In the photos, Ahn Hyo Seop posed right next to the staff with his arm around their shoulders, and even let them wrap their arms around his waist.

Ahn Hyo Seop almost seemed like he was their boyfriend for that moment.Ahn Hyo SeopAhn Hyo SeopAfter seeing these 'boyfriend' photos of Ahn Hyo Seop and his drama staff, fans expressed their jealousy through comments.

They wrote comments such as, "I wish I could take photos with him like that!", "Oh, man. I am soooooooo jealous.", "I'm crying, guys! Will I ever get a chance like this in my life?" and so on.Ahn Hyo Seop(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
