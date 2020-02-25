SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shares Thoughts on His Upcoming Military Enlistment This Year
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shares Thoughts on His Upcoming Military Enlistment This Year

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.25
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS talked about starting his national mandatory military service.

On February 24, a press conference for BTS' fourth full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' took place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul.

During the press conference, JIN answered a question regarding his upcoming military enlistment.JINOne reporter started off his question to JIN by saying, "In a recent interview, RM said, '7 is the number of the members of BTS, the number of years of us being a group together and a lucky number.' It seems like number 7 means a lot to you guys."

Then, he asked, "But unfortunately, there is not much time left for all 7 of you as a group, since JIN has to enlist in the military soon. What are your thoughts on your upcoming military enlistment and what can we expect from BTS after you begin your service?"JINJIN answered, "I know many are curious about this. But I'm a bit cautious to talk about it, because nothing has been decided yet."

He continued, "What I can tell you now is that I believe the military service is my duty; something that I must do. I'm ready to serve for my country anytime. I'll start my service whenever my country tells me to."JINDue to the recent change in the military law, all males born in 1992, including JIN, need to begin their military service this year.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
