SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles at NYC Grand Central Performing 'ON'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles at NYC Grand Central Performing 'ON'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.25 14:58 Updated 2020.02.25 15:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles at NYC Grand Central Performing ON
K-pop boy group BTS performed the group's new title track 'ON' for the first time at New York's historic Grand Central Terminal.

On February 24, American TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' shared the performance video of BTS' 'ON' on its official YouTube channel.
BTSThe show featured BTS touring around various locations in New York City while having an interview with the show's host Jimmy Fallon.
BTSThis is the second time for BTS to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' after the group's appearance in September 2018 with the release of 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS just released its fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.
 

(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙