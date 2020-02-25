[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dazzles at NYC Grand Central Performing 'ON'

K-pop boy group BTS performed the group's new title track 'ON' for the first time at New York's historic Grand Central Terminal.On February 24, American TV show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' shared the performance video of BTS' 'ON' on its official YouTube channel.The show featured BTS touring around various locations in New York City while having an interview with the show's host Jimmy Fallon.This is the second time for BTS to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' after the group's appearance in September 2018 with the release of 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.Meanwhile, BTS just released its fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)