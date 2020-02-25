SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT's Staff Under Fire for Sharing Inappropriate Social Media Posts Targeting Members
[SBS Star] NCT's Staff Under Fire for Sharing Inappropriate Social Media Posts Targeting Members

Published 2020.02.25 14:05 Updated 2020.02.25 14:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:
A security guard company's employee is currently under fire for sharing inappropriate social media posts targeting multiple artists under SM Entertainment.

Recently, multiple screenshots from an Instagram account have been circulating in various online communities.

The account is allegedly belongs to a security guard who is currently working for SM Entertainment artists including NCT and EXO.
One of the posts clearly shows a text message sent to NCT's member HAECHAN, with no response messages received.

To this, the security guard wrote, "Whoa, this bast*rd read my message but I never even got a reply until now."
He also shared SuperM members' designated vehicles showing BAEKHYUN, KAI, TAEMIN each riding separate cars while MARK and TAEYONG takes a van together.

To this, he wrote, "They're all members of one group, so what if they just all take one car.."
Of course, the screenshots garnered attention and anger from fans.

They commented, "We need to let SM Entertainment know about this whole situation.", "Are they begging to be fired?", "Who hired this crazy attention seeker to protect the members?", and more.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment is yet to share an official response regarding the issue.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
