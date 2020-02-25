[SBS Star] DARA Reveals 2NE1's Outfits Costed Three Times More than BIGBANG's

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 shared that her management agency YG Entertainment used to scold the group's members for spending way too much money on clothes and accessories.On February 24 episode of MBC's talk show 'Sister's Salon', DARA shared an interesting story behind 2NE1's unique style.During the talk, DARA laughingly said, "You know how 2NE1 was known for the group's unique style, right? We initially were trying to make people laugh with our style, but people were shocked instead."She went on, "The finance team at our agency actually used to tell us off for our excessive spending on outfits. Apparently, we were spending about three times more than how much BIGBANG was spending on their outfits."She continued, "But we really wanted to differentiate ourselves to the rest of girl groups. So, we used to buy all those stylish things even before our stylists bought them as well."Then, DARA said that she was very satisfied with the way her and 2NE1 members styled themselves.DARA said, "I used to refuse wearing skirts and dresses that our stylists had brought for me. I used to tell them that I was going to cry if they put them on me. A lot of people asked me whether I was really okay with not wearing 'pretty' clothes, but I was totally fine with it. In fact, I absolutely loved everything about it."(Credit= MBC Sister's Salon, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)