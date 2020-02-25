SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Says, "I Might Not Be Able to Get Married Because of IU"
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.25
Actress Yoo In Na cutely complained about the fact that she might not be able to marry anyone because of her best friend K-pop artist IU.

On February 24 episode of JTBC's talk show '77 Love', Yoo In Na shared her thoughts on marriage.

While on the topic of marriage, HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior asked Yoo In Na, "What does your dream wedding look like, In Na?"

Yoo In Na sighed and answered, "Well, I might not even be able to get married at all."Yoo In NaWhen asked why, Yoo In Na said, "It's because of IU. We occasionally talk about marriage together. I always tend to agree with whatever she says, and she changes her mind about it all the time. I think it's as she's still young."

The actress continued, "One day, she would say, 'Unnie, let's not get married.', then on another day, she would say, 'I think marriage is a good idea. We should definitely get married one day.' I would say, 'Okay' to her every time."

She went on, "But what IU doesn't know here is that I actually do want to get married one day. If I meet a guy who I want to spend the rest of my life with, then I'll certainly marry him."Yoo In NaYoo In Na(Credit= JTBC 77 Love, '현대자동차(AboutHyundai)' YouTube)

